Durban - Five robbers are under police guard in a Durban hospital after they were shot while fleeing crime scenes in two separate incidents yesterday.
The Clairwood Business Watch (CBW) commended the swift response from police after Buxsons butcher was held up. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele just after 12:20 the employees were performing their duties at a local butchery in Clairwood when they were robbed by seven men at gunpoint.
The CBW said the men then fled to two awaiting vehicles on Baccus Road. The CBW kept watch of their movements and notified police patrols in the area. One of the cars was intercepted on the M7 near Flower Road after it collided into another motor vehicle. The other car with robbers managed to evade police.
"At gunpoint, the suspects took cash and drove away in their gateway vehicles. The police followed up information and managed to arrest two suspects in Clairwood. A firearm was recovered," Mbele said.
Montclair police are investigating a case of business robbery. Both the arrested men were shot and wounded in a shootout with police.