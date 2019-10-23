Five robbers shot and wounded in Durban









The crime scene on Flower Road in Clairwood. Picture supplied Durban - Five robbers are under police guard in a Durban hospital after they were shot while fleeing crime scenes in two separate incidents yesterday. The Clairwood Business Watch (CBW) commended the swift response from police after Buxsons butcher was held up. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele just after 12:20 the employees were performing their duties at a local butchery in Clairwood when they were robbed by seven men at gunpoint. The CBW said the men then fled to two awaiting vehicles on Baccus Road. The CBW kept watch of their movements and notified police patrols in the area. One of the cars was intercepted on the M7 near Flower Road after it collided into another motor vehicle. The other car with robbers managed to evade police. "At gunpoint, the suspects took cash and drove away in their gateway vehicles. The police followed up information and managed to arrest two suspects in Clairwood. A firearm was recovered," Mbele said. Montclair police are investigating a case of business robbery. Both the arrested men were shot and wounded in a shootout with police.

The CBW said the men entered the shop from both entrances which include a braai area and take away, pretending to be customers. The CBW said once the guns were drawn the customers fled from the shop.

The robbers then closed the door and climbed over the counters where they stole cellphones from staff and management. They also took cash from a safe. The CBW said the staff and an elderly couple believed to be customers were told to sit on the floor and not to move otherwise they would be shot.

Police said there were four different crime scenes.

In Stromia Road, Sea Cow Lake, a man was robbed at gunpoint, last night, while he was walking to work. Mbele said that at 20:30, a 22-year-old male was waiting for transport on the corner of Inanda and Joyce Road in Sea Cow Lake when he was accosted by four armed men.

"At gunpoint they robbed him of his cellphone, backpack and cash before fleeing the scene. The victim informed the security guards who were in the vicinity and they began to search for the suspects. They spotted the suspects walking on Donkin Road. It is alleged that when they approached them a shoot out ensued,"she said.

Mbele said three suspects sustained injuries on their legs.

They were taken to hospital under police guard.

"The fourth suspect managed to flee the scene unharmed but was later arrested. They will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court soon,"Mbele said.

Police said that while the victim was making a statement at the Newlands East police station the fourth robber walked in to report the incident. He was immediately identified by the victim and placed under arrest. Police found a firearm in his possession.

Daily News



