Flights to King Shaka International Airport pick up after national lockdown

Durban- As flights around the country start to pick up pace after heavy restrictions brought by the nationwide lockdown. Flights to and from King Shaka International airport are continuing as Mango and other airlines have started to use the facilities. In a statement, Airports Company South Africa said they were receiving flights from Mango Airlines, Flysafair which had been limited. “We also had Cemair and SA Airlink that started operations on 8th June but had to review their schedules, we are however hoping they will reconsider,” Acsa said. Although South Africa was going to soon enter relaxed level three lockdown rules.

King Shaka airport was not taking any chances when it came to fighting the spread of Covid-19 and have changed their operations to ensure that people practice social distancing.

It has been recently reported that more than a dozen police officers at the airport’s police station tested positive for Coronavirus with one dying from it.

"We are encouraging Passengers to verify with their airline which documents are required." the Airport Company of SA (Acsa) said.

We are also appealing to passengers to ensure they are at the airport at least two hours before their flight and have the necessary documentation and PPE.

"At the airport we will continue to work with the relevant service providers including Port Health and SAPS to ensure our airport remains compliant with the regulations but we are also appealing to passengers to be patient and understanding during this time as their health and safety is our prime concern,” the company said.

So far they said they had not experienced any major problems when it came to physical distancing but they would be constantly reviewing their plans so that they could accommodate more passengers.

Daily News



