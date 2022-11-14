Flood victims selling building materials for profit to be blacklisted

Durban — Ndwedwe Local Municipality Mayor Sam Mfeka has called for the blacklisting of flood victims who were found selling the building material that were given to them to rebuild homes damaged by floods. Speaking on the sidelines of his imbizo, held at Bhamshela village on Friday, the mayor expressed his disappointment and said he had instructed ward councillors and traditional leaders to compile a list of the culprits so that their names could be sent to Human Settlements MEC Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba for blacklisting. The visibly angry mayor said such people should be blacklisted and not considered for relief whenever floods strike again.

“This is a blatant abuse of government resources, and these people must be taught a lesson for what they did. If they did not need help, they should have said so, because there were people elsewhere who desperately needed help to rebuild their houses," said Mfeka. Ndwedwe residents came out in large numbers to listen to the delivery of the budget by the mayor. Picture: Supplied Human Settlements spokesperson Mlungisi Khumalo said Mahlaba would institute an internal investigation and lay criminal charges against those found to have sold the materials. Khumalo also urged residents not to buy building materials from people who did not have a hardware store.

Outlining his budget for wards 2 to to 6, Mfeka announced various construction projects including R8 million for Mahlabathini Road. Mfeka announced the installation of high mast lights in the Ndwedwe Central area, which included Bhamshela, Mcathu, and Mantobello. Bhamshela village, which is fast developing as a town, was riddled with crime, inclu Daily News