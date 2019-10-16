Magwaza Maphalala (Gale) Street Mortuary facility manager Nosipho Gumede took members of the KZN legislature on a tour of the facility as part of the legislature’s three-day inspection of the overall functionality of health facilities in the province. ZANELE ZULU African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - PAYMENT for overtime work was one of the main issues which led to the disruption of services at the province’s government mortuaries, MPLs said yesterday after an assessment of facilities in the 11 KZN health districts. Known as the Health Institutions Monitoring Programme, speaker Nontembeko Boyce commissioned the legislature to embark on inspections to determine the overall functionality of facilities under the Department of Health.

On Tuesday the team visited the Gale Street mortuary in Durban, led by health committee chairperson Nomakiki Majola, deputy speaker Mluleki Ndobe, and chairperson of committees, Themba Mthembu.

For first-time visitors, walking through the facility was an unforgettable experience as a stench greeted the MPLs and media.

The MPLs noted that the mortuary had four cold rooms which stored 32 bodies each, and 12 freezer storages for bodies that required DNA identification.