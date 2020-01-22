Cele was addressing the media during the release of the police’s Safer Festive Season report in Durban yesterday.
Police operations for the festive season began on October 15, 2019.
“Between October 15 to January 11 police confiscated 4 831 unlicensed firearms nationally. These firearms are the preferred instruments used to commit heinous crimes. These are separate from the guns that were surrendered by owners who no longer needed them. Three provinces surrendered 2 244 licensed firearms from December to January 14.
“We believe that the process is going well, but we are getting ready for the end of May when the amnesty period comes to an end and a special team will be dealing with those who are found with unlicensed firearms. By that time, we won’t be nice to those who fail to hand in their illegal firearms,” Cele said.