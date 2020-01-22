Gun Free South Africa happy with firearm amnesty response









Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the media at the police headquarters in Durban yesterday on the police’s Safer Festive Season report. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Durban - POLICE Minister Bheki Cele has vowed to “squeeze” the breathing space for people with illegal firearms. Cele was addressing the media during the release of the police’s Safer Festive Season report in Durban yesterday. Police operations for the festive season began on October 15, 2019. “Between October 15 to January 11 police confiscated 4 831 unlicensed firearms nationally. These firearms are the preferred instruments used to commit heinous crimes. These are separate from the guns that were surrendered by owners who no longer needed them. Three provinces surrendered 2 244 licensed firearms from December to January 14. “We believe that the process is going well, but we are getting ready for the end of May when the amnesty period comes to an end and a special team will be dealing with those who are found with unlicensed firearms. By that time, we won’t be nice to those who fail to hand in their illegal firearms,” Cele said.

He said 36 000 rounds of ammunition were surrendered with the legal firearms.

The surrendered firearms will be tested by ballistics teams to determine if any crimes were committed with them.

“I am convinced that alcohol remains the enemy of our society and is a main driver of many contact crimes. During the festive season, police shut down 6124 liquor stores and taverns. Over 2 000 of these outlets were operating in the Eastern Cape. I am aware that there are still some stubborn crimes that need urgent intervention and resources. This (festive) period has seen a massive drop in most major crimes, with a lesser number of people killed compared to the same period the previous year. The national murder rate during this period declined by 1.4%,” Cele said.

He said all crimes within the Contact Crime category decreased, apart from common assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Women and children were also safer this festive season, with sexual offences down by 9.9%.

Gun Free South Africa said they were happy with the number of guns handed in, adding that the festive season had prevented people from surrendering their guns.

Gun Free SA chief executive Clare Taylor said: “A single gun handed in makes a difference. We do know that when there’s amnesty people leave things to the last minute. Towards the end of every amnesty there’s an influx of gun owners surrendering their weapons. This happened during the 2005 and 2010 amnesty periods. I think the December holiday has slowed down the handing-over process, but we are still hopeful,” Taylor said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said more guns were still in the hands of people. “We need more than they are giving us. We appeal to those who have more than one licensed firearm to hand them over. During house break-ins the thieves break into safes, and that’s where most of these firearms are kept. Once stolen, these guns go back to communities where they are used in the commission of more crime,” Jula said.

