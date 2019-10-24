Denosa provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu said that last October the union and department had agreed that about 1 200 people who qualified as professional nurses would be employed whenever vacancies arose.
Shabangu said that as of this month, about 600 had been employed.
He said vacancies occasioned by nurses retiring or resigning were not being replaced timeously. Instead, vacancies were sometimes being terminated.
This created staff shortages where one nurse would do the work of three people, Shabangu said.