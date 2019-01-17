The Asset Forfeiture Unit accompanied by the Hawks attaches the La Lucia property of one of the people accused corruption and money laundering in the R28m North Sea Jazz Festival scandal. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng

Durban - The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) attached an estimated R12 million in property including cars and houses from the eight people - including ANC heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu - during pre-dawn raids on Thursday. The AFU served a preservation order on Mabuyakhulu, seizing two luxury cars at his home in Empangeni.

Similar orders were served on seven others charged alongside him for their role in the alleged money laundering and corruption case related to the payment of R28m for the North Sea Jazz Festival in Durban in 2012 which never took place.

Here is a full break down of everything that was seized, according to court papers:

Immovable property

- Five properties in Durban and Pietermaritzburg

- A piece of land in Simbithi that is 1501 square metres big

Moveable property:

- Land Rover

- Volkswagen Polo

- Mercedes Benz

- Isuzu N Series

- Toyota Hilux

- Jeep Wrangler

- Motor vehicle XHAD trailer

- Opel Corsa pick-up

- Mercedes Benz A209

- Jeep Compass

- Opel Corsa pick up

- Toyota Fortuner

- Fiat Uno

- Dodge Calibre

- Mercedes Benz E200

- Mercedes Benz ML 430

- Land Rover

- Ford Fiesta

- Mercedes Benz C180

- Audi TT Coupe

- Double Quad Trailer

Daily News