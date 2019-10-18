The call was made yesterday at a dialogue organised by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities held in Durban.
The dialogue tackled the issue of how some communities were angered by Diwali celebrations.
Lalmun Maharaj, a trustee of the Shri Vishnu Temple in Chatsworth, said a day on which Diwali is celebrated should be made a holiday so Hindus could take the day off to mark the occasion.
These sentiments were shared by Visvin Reddy, a Chatsworth community activist. He said government departments should allow Hindus to take time off without any pay deductions. Reddy said the government should lead in terms of religious tolerance with its own departments and state-owned enterprises by creating policies that promoted tolerance.