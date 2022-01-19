Howick Falls area to get a R100 million makeover; architects considered local architecture, nature, history and culture

DURBAN – The uMngeni Local Municipality has been hailed for its plan to upgrade the Howick Falls precinct. Mayor Chris Pappas said at their last council meeting of 2021, they approved the draft proposal for the Howick Falls precinct upgrades.

The new designs were designed by a local company, Siza Architects, which Pappas applauded for its “great work”. The total value of the Howick Falls precinct upgrade project, which is broken up into phases, is close to R100 million. | Supplied Pappas said the project brief asked Siza to consider local architecture, nature, history and culture in their designs. This after the initial design received negative feedback with residents stating that the design was not in keeping with the area. “The next stage of the project will be to look for private partners to implement this project. The project also has a wider aim which is to draw investment into the Howick CBD. This has the potential to create hundreds of jobs and boost the local economy. The total value of the project is close to R100 million and it is broken up into phases,” Pappas said.

The Howick Falls area falls in ward 5 which is represented by councillor Hazel Lake. Pappas said Lake had been an active driver of the upgrades to the Howick Falls area. Cheryl Cook said: "Wow! Wow! And wow again! This looks amazing! It is going to be a huge drawcard for Howick. Well done for your persistence Hazel. And well done to the rest of the team involved. Very exciting!!"