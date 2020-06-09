If you're travelling through King Shaka International Airport here are the new Covid-19 rules

Durban - As the first flights landed at King Shaka International Airport on Monday since the national lockdown began in late March, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) demonstrated how customers would go through its facilities with virtually no contact with any personnel. Colin Naidoo, senior manager of corporate affairs, said flights in the “Golden triangle” of Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, had resumed. There were currently four flights a week at the airport, with airlines CemAir and SA Airlink. Other airlines, such as Fly Mango, would resume operations from next week. Naidoo said with the new regulations around air travel, travellers would have to check in two hours earlier instead of the normal hour earlier for local flights. The flights were open to people travelling for business purposes only. International flights were still not allowed. To ensure that there was minimal contact between people, Naidoo said there were now two separate entrances for travellers and other stakeholders, such as suppliers.

“Before people arrive at the airport, they must ensure they are safe. It depends on the individual to do the necessary well-being and safety checks before leaving home.”

During a question-and-answer session, Naidoo had noted that a SAPS officer from the police station at the airport station had died from a Covid-19-related illness and that 14 other police officers had gone into isolation.

The airport also had “Covid monitors” to ensure people complied with the regulations.

Nokuthula Mcinga, senior operational governance manager at Acsa, said when people entered the airport they would be screened through a variety of questions and their temperatures would be taken.

“In the case of a high temperature, they would be given two to three minutes to cool down. If the temperature was still high, then they would take the person into isolation and we would refer the matter to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases,” she said.

Fikile Zungu, manager of operations and co-ordination, said they had put physical distancing markers on the floor and seats.

Zungu said under the current regulations, meet-and-greets would not be allowed to operate at the airport.

Boxes had also been placed at the airport for people to throw away their used personal protective equipment.

On Saturday they held a simulation of how the operations would run once people started to use the facilities again. Zungu said they made observations and had improved on operations.

Daily News