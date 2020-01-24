Durban - Maths has been described as a “gateway” subject - a subjects that are considered critical for the country’s economic growth and development.
According to Mike Lefkowitz of the Mind Research Institute a country's youth must be educated in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in order to be competitive in the 21st century global economy.
"Studying mathematics not only will develop more engineers and scientists, but also produce more citizens who can learn and think creatively and critically, no matter their career fields. The workforce of tomorrow, in all fields, will demand it," he said.
But Suellen Shay a Professor of Higher Education in the Centre for Higher Education Development (CHED) at the University of Cape Town has sounded the alarm bells over South Africa's decline in maths which she says runs contrary to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Here are the numbers Professor Shay says we should be concerned about: