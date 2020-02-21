Durban - THE Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Department has hired 500 graduates in various fields to assist struggling municipalities in the province.
On Thursday, Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka officially launched the two-year Local Government Graduate Internship Programme in Pietermaritzburg.
The programme has a R60 million budget from Cogta.
Engineering, accounting, finance and town planning graduates, among other fields, were recruited to strengthen the capacity in municipalities.
Hlomuka said the launch was a major turning point in local government.