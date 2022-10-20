Ipid to probe kidnapping and assault case against Durban cop and two men after body found next to rail line

Durban — A kidnapping and assault case against a Point police officer will be referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). Point SAPS officer, Collen Sboniso Jali, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court, alongside his co-accused, 34-year-old boiler operator Mzokhona Dlamini and e-hailing driver, Nhlanhla Tembe, 32, on Wednesday. Despite the State being opposed to bail the magistrate granted them bail of R5 000 each.

Story continues below Advertisement

They are charged with kidnapping and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. It is alleged that the three men kidnapped Mthandeni Cyprian Silangwe. They are alleged to have unlawfully deprived Silangwe of his freedom of movement by forcing him into a car and driving with him to the Dimba area against his will on August 27. It’s further alleged that Silangwe was pistol-whipped and kicked on his body several times.

In the other count of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, they’re alleged to have punched Silangwe all over his body. Indication on the charge sheet is that Tembe was arrested on September 6 and eight days later Dlamini was arrested. Jali and Tembe made their first appearance two days after the arrest. On September 15, Dlamini joined the men in the dock for a bail application.

Story continues below Advertisement

During the men’s bail application, the court had heard from the investigating officer, Sergeant Mvuselelo Cele, that Silangwe was allegedly kidnapped in the Molweni area and his body was later found along a railway line. At the time he had said that a murder case was opened. However, they are awaiting the post-mortem report results to determine the cause of death. The court heard that while the accused didn’t face a murder charge, there was a post-mortem report still to be filed and asked for an adjournment for further investigation as witness statements were outstanding.

Story continues below Advertisement