Jacob Zuma confirms his availability for ANC national chairperson position, endorses Dlamini Zuma for president

Durban — As the campaign for ANC top six positions gains momentum former president Jacob Zuma has confirmed his availability for the national chairperson position if he gets nominated by branches. Following widespread rumours of his availability and his alleged endorsement of his ex-wife Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma for the presidential position in the 55th conference, Zuma issued a statement on Monday confirming both his availability for election and his support for Dlamini Zuma.

Story continues below Advertisement

The former president's spokesperson Vukile Mathabela confirmed Zuma issued the statement. Zuma said as was always the case, the coming conference was generating a lot of debates and activity both within and outside the movement, ‘therefore it is no wonder therefore that friends and foes find it necessary to make all manner of comments when we go to our congress’. “I would like to clarify a few issues and share my perspective as the preparations gain momentum. I also wish to confirm that I have been approached by a number of cadres to make myself available for the position of national chairperson of the ANC, to contribute in the rebuilding of the organisation and to provide direction. I have indicated that I will be guided by the branches of the ANC and that I will not refuse such a call should they deem it necessary for me to serve the organisation again at that level or any other,” said Zuma.

Former president Jacob Zuma and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. File picture: Dumisani Sibeko On Dlamini Zuma support but without mentioning her by name, he said he wished to indicate that he has not shifted from the position he had taken in 2017. “There have been rumours in the public domain and the media about my leadership preferences for the upcoming conference. I wish to indicate that I have not shifted from the position we had taken in 2017. What is strange to me is that the majority of the people who are being talked about now as we go to the 55th national conference as part of the candidates who supported Cyril Ramaphosa in the 54th National Conference. Comrades, we must not have short memories. In the past few years comrades were overwhelmed by a lot of money not using political conscience but guided by greed to nominate and vote for African National Congress President. Which led to the significant drop in the national election in 2019 and dismal performance in the Metropolitan municipalities and some of the strategic municipalities. “The candidate that we supported in 2017 at the 54th national conference remains the most capable of leading the ANC, given her track record in the movement and government, leadership capabilities and qualities and her understanding and knowledge of the ANC amongst others,” read the statement.

Story continues below Advertisement

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa dances with former president Jacob Zuma and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma during the ANC’s 106th anniversary celebrations in East London. File picture: Reuters. Zuma further said he had heard ‘a few comrades raising some issues with regards to her, but unfortunately, they all dismally failed to present a better candidate with better credentials than hers, except those who have a lot of money’. He added that ‘unfortunately, it is not those that have a lot of money that counts, on the contrary, it is those who have the capabilities to help lead the ANC and are trustworthy to the principles and policies of the ANC’. Despite what appeared to be a clear reference to Dlamini-Zuma but the former president said he has not endorsed any candidate for the coming conference. It is widely known that he backed Dlamini-Zuma to be elected as president in the 2017 conference, which she lost to president Ramaphosa. The former president also weighed in on youth participation in the party's top structures, saying that he still believed in ‘a generational mix rather than a generational takeover’. He said in the past few years a call was made for a generational mix - a fusion of younger and older leaders to enrich the movement. As a result, many younger leaders were elected to the National Executive Committee. He said he also appointed a number of younger leaders as cabinet ministers and deputy ministers, as part of the mission of building a pool of leaders that could take the movement and government forward in implementing the progressive policies of the ANC. Zuma challenged the youth, saying younger leaders need to conduct an introspection and ask themselves what they have achieved in the various areas which would warrant the call for a generational take-over, rather than a generational mix.

Story continues below Advertisement