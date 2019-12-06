Khayelihle Innocent Mjoka was sentenced on Thursday in the Durban High Court to 15 years imprisonment after he had pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend of four years, Philile Nonkanyiso Mbongo, 25, on July 2.
In his guilty plea, Mjoka told the court the couple were happy for the duration of their relationship, which began on Christmas Day in 2015, and that they were then blessed with a daughter and moved in together.
“I supported her and the child with the little that I earned working at the taxi rank washing minibus taxis. I also contributed financially to her child from her previous relationship,” he said.
He said that in June Mbongo indicated to him she intended resuming her relationship with the father of her older child. Since then, he said, they had argued a lot and the arguments once became physical.