KwaZulu-Natal flood-related fatalities revised to 435

Durban - Previously, a figure of 448 flood-related fatalities had been recorded, which has now been revised to 435, said Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday at the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster briefing on the response to the flood disaster in KZN. Cele said the decrease in the figures was as a result of autopsies performed on four bodies which determined that the deaths were murder-related as they were found with bullet wounds. Three of the bodies were from Pinetown and one from the Sydenham policing area.

Cele said nine more people were determined to have died from natural causes not related to the disaster. The final fatality figure stands at 435. However, Cele said there was an unconfirmed number of people still unaccounted for. The ministers of the JCPS cluster convened a briefing to take the country into its confidence on interventions taken by the cluster in response to the flood disaster.

Cele said the consolidated response showed the strength of an all-of-the-government approach which had resulted in the safe evacuation of hundreds of people in distress, saving lives and bringing much-needed closure to grieving families by retrieving the bodies of their loved ones. More than 4 800 personnel were deployed to assist in emergency relief efforts, including more than 3 000 SAPS members inclusive of Visible Policing, Public Order Police (POP), detectives, Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team and SAPS Search and Rescue teams. These teams were supported by more than 900 KZN metro police personnel.

Cele said visible police and POP were deployed to maintain law and order and to prevent opportunistic crimes in identified areas in communities and business centres. Meanwhile, the body of a domestic worker was recovered from her room at a house in Durban North almost nine days after the walls caved in. Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder, said the anxiety and waiting for the families was finally over.

Sooliman said the domestic worker had been in her room on the property when the boundary walls fell onto her bedroom. She had been trapped since the devastating floods on April 12. Sooliman said search-and-rescue teams immediately began searching for her, but to no avail.

He said by Wednesday his organisation was called in to assist. “Gift of the Givers sent in heavy equipment to assist in the confined space. The equipment and operators were sponsored by two companies which went out of their way to assist in the search and avoid further structural damage to two homes on the property,” said Sooliman. He said the teams made every effort to find the deceased and by Wednesday afternoon the body was recovered.

“The deceased has been moved to a mortuary in preparation for a post-mortem and a dignified burial,” he said. Sooliman said the domestic helper had been employed by the family for about 10 years. He said the employer and the victim’s family were very emotional and could not divulge any further details. He said everyone was devastated.

“Our condolences go out to the employer and the victim’s family.” Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala directed all flood-related death queries to the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs. Durban North police station have opened an inquest.