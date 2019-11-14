Durban - Schools had to make last minute transport arrangements for their pupils on Thursday moring after a sudden announcement by the Department of Education to send pupils home early due to the inclement weather.
KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed that a circular was sent out to all schools in the province on Thursday morning from Head of Department Dr Eugene Nzama. “We have directed that all pupils who are not writing examinations today must be released immediately to go home due to predicted bad weather conditions. Those who are writing must continue with their planned sessions and released immediately after finishing. Where possible, parents must be informed to collect their children to ensure safe return home,” Mahlambi explained.
It comes as heavy rains are predicted over much of the province on Thursday. Several people have been killed in recent days and countless homes damaged after torrential rains and tornado ripped through the province.
Teachers, were however, told to remain at school. Many complained about the last minute notice saying this message could have been sent earlier on this week so that prior arrangments could be made.
Parents who drop off and fetch their children from the school had to get time off work in the interim. Glenashley Preparatory School confirmed the message had been sent from the department this morning.