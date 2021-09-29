KZN farmer to appear in court for the murder of a teenage boy

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal farmer is due to appear in the Glencoe Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy, whose family lives on the farm. The farmer allegedly shot and killed Qiniso Dlamini at the farm on Tuesday. It is alleged that Dlamini was collecting cows belonging to his family when he was shot in the abdomen. He died at the scene.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a 68- year-old man was arrested and charged with murder at Glencoe police station. In April this year in Mpumalanga, four farmers who were suspects in the murder case of two brothers appeared in Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court. The farmers were accused of shooting and killing two brothers, Zenzele and Amos Coka, on the Pampoenkraal farm. The two brothers were allegedly part of a group of farm dwellers who went to seek employment as they were seasonal farmworkers.The incident caused a public outcry.

Meanwhile, there has been a spate of farm killings, some of which had prompted visits by Police Minister Bheki Cele. The farming community of Normandien near Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal raised concerns about farm murders, following the murder of Glen Rafferty and his wife Vida. They were shot in front of their farm house.