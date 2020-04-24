KZN govt clamps down fraudsters and crime syndicates

Durban - THE Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs is intensifying efforts to protect the economy against fraudsters and international criminal syndicates in KwaZulu-Natal. This was according to MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube who inspected a non-compliant chemical manufacturing factory and a supermarket yesterday. Dube-Ncube, inspectors from the department’s consumer protection unit and business regulations, the Department of Labour, Crime Intelligence, Durban metro police, the Home Affairs immigration unit and SAPS conducted unannounced visits to Favors Cash and Carry in Phoenix Industrial Park and an abandoned factory in Port Shepstone. The raid was part of efforts aimed at protecting consumers against food price increases. Dube-Ncube said the supermarket was unhygienic and stock meant to be refrigerated had been left on the floor and on the shelves.

“There was also no physical distancing. There was no personal protective equipment or sanitisers for staff. The Department of Labour served them with a non-compliance order previously. They are complying with certain aspects. The customs and excise department needs to conduct some investigations,” she said.

Management at Favors Cash and Carry could not be reached for comment.

In Port Shepstone, a company was producing and selling hazardous chemicals to the public. Dube-Ncube said during the lockdown it was found that the company was housing employees in the factory. She said the owner, once located, must face charges.

On Wednesday, 53 illegal immigrants were arrested and a large consignment of cigarettes, face creams, condoms and tobacco was confiscated in central Durban.

Dube-Ncube said syndicates exploited taxes of highly-taxed goods such as cigarettes, alcohol and petroleum.

“They sometimes choose not to declare their goods, they bribe officials or they transport their goods through illegal and unmonitored routes. The syndicates are also involved in fraudulent transactions involving under-declarations of imported goods,” she said.

“KZN’s economy is vulnerable. We have the busiest ports. We share borders with Mozambique, Botswana and Swaziland.

“While we push for economic integration through free trade, it is unfortunate that international criminal networks are planning to sustain their illegal businesses which are crippling our economy,” Dube-Ncube said.

Reports suggested that the criminal groups have gained unlimited access to various transnational networks using sophisticated technology.

“There are lucrative criminal enterprises operating in Africa, Europe and Asia who have been for many years trading in rhino horns, ivory, abalone, copper, precious wood, precious stones and precious metals. We want to put an end to this.”

Daily News