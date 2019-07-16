Picture: succo/Pixabay

Durban - A MOTHER’S loyalty was put to the test when her son, who was arrested for allegedly murdering a neighbour, applied for bail in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Siyanda Ndlovu, 27, is accused of murdering elderly Sipho Ndlela in his Verulam home. During the bail application, his mother, Hlengiwe, took to the stand and said she was at church when she was told by her boyfriend that her son had stabbed Ndlela.

She told the court she found Ndlela sitting on a couch, bleeding.

During cross-examination she said she had not been aware that she was making a statement to the police when she signed a statement that said Ndlela had told her that her son stabbed him.

Prosecutor Winnie Mlangeni asked why she never asked Ndlela what her son had done to him, rather than asking what her son wanted from him.

Hlengiwe responded that she was concerned about what had happened and did not want to take sides.

Asked if she would do anything for her son, Hlengiwe replied: “I do not know what to say that.”

She said she had heard some of the details of the day’s events from people at the scene.

Ndlovu earlier took the stand and said he had gone to Ndlela’s home and saw two men rushing out. As the men ran off, they pushed him to the side.

He got up and rushed into Ndlela’s home and found him bleeding.

He said he picked up a bloodied knife, which he gave to police. Ndlovu also said he had a good relationship with Ndlela.

The matter is set to continue on Tuesday.

Daily News