The municipality confirmed that the workers were suspended with full pay pending disciplinary processes. Union representatives said the number suspended had since risen to about 200.
On Thursday, the protesters engaged in a physical confrontation with mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba and his bodyguards. Mahlaba was struck on the face with a brick.
Involved in the protest were general workers, including security, fire department officers and traffic personnel. Six shop stewards belonging to the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) were among those suspended.
Samwu Midlands deputy secretary Nkosingiphile Mpanza said yesterday more workers had since received messages on their cellphones alerting them to their suspension.