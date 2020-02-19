According to the department’s newspaper advert, the department-run Volunteer Social Crime Prevention Programme (VSCPP) sought to engage communities in social crime prevention and implement social crime reduction methodologies in KwaZulu-Natal. These volunteers would be expected to mobilise communities on a day-to-day basis by facilitating socialised crime priorities. They would also be earning a stipend.
Criteria for these volunteers were that they be unemployed, between the ages of 18 and 35, have no criminal record, be active in crime-fighting, and with at least a Grade 10.
Durban North CPF’s Hayden Searles said while the initiative was good, especially as it would address unemployment, there needed to be more than one volunteer per district.
“Districts have vast precincts, the precincts themselves are also vast. It’s a good initiative that will particularly benefit the INK (Inanda,Ntuzuma and KwaMashu) areas,” he said.