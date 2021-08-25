KZN premier gives priority attention to Health MEC’s ’super-spreader party’

DURBAN – DA chief whip in the KwaZulu-Natal Zwakele Mncwango said they welcomed the response from Premier Sihle Zikalala after Mncwango sent a letter to the premier following a birthday lunch held for Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane on Sunday, without visible Covid-19 protocols in place. In his response on Tuesday, Zikalala said he took note of the allegations reported through social media implicating Simelane.

“As the premier of KwaZulu-Natal, I wish to express that I view the allegations in a very serious light owing to the ongoing efforts to combat the scourge of Covid-19. “I have since received an immediate preliminary verbal briefing from the MEC for Health in respect of these allegations,” Zikalala said. “I have also noted that the MEC has also committed in a public statement to provide to the premier a comprehensive report in response to the allegations in the public space.”

Zikalala assured Mncwango that priority attention was being given to the matter. He said that as the sixth administration, their commitment to the principles of transparency, accountability and ethical leadership remained unwavering. They would keep everyone abreast once all the relevant details are presented to Zikalala on the matter which was of public importance.

Mncwango said the DA was pleased that the premier said he was giving the matter urgent attention and the DA welcomed his comment that he viewed the allegations in a very serious light due to the current ongoing efforts to combat the scourge of Covid-19 in the province. They further welcomed his admission that the matter was of serious public importance. “He could not be more right – it is untenable that the people of KZN should have to abide by Covid-19 regulations while their Health MEC ignores them,” Mncwango said.

He said the premier gave the DA assurance that he will keep the people in the province abreast once all relevant details have been presented to him and the DA will hold him to it. “This is not a matter that can be swept under the carpet, as in so many other instances. “In this regard, we have given him until the close of business on Monday to respond in terms of appropriate action against the MEC,” Mncwango said.