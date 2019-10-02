The warning was accompanied by the news that a Melmoth teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old pupil had been suspended.
Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said cases of teachers having relationships with pupils were increasing. The department viewed them in a serious light.
Mahlambi said that following reports that the teacher was facing criminal charges of statutory rape and attempted murder, and had appeared in court last week, the department had decided to suspend him pending the outcome of the investigation.
The teacher allegedly psychologically groomed the girl into believing they were in a relationship.