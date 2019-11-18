KZN weather improving but authorities advise caution









FILE PICTURE: Picture Zanele Zulu/ African News Agency (ANA Durban - While the weather in KwaZulu-Natal appears to be improving, the eThekwini Municipality has warned bathers to listen to lifeguards. This was after the suspected drowning of an 8-year-old boy on Saturday in the uMkhomazi (Umkomaas) River 20m from the beach. On Saturday, the municipality urged bathers to exercise caution and follow lifeguards’ instructions to avoid drowning, as heavy rains raised water levels in rivers and dams. “Swimming is only permitted within designated bathing areas, marked with red and yellow flagged beacons. Swimming hours are from 6am to 6.30 pm. Night swimming and the consumption of alcohol are strictly prohibited,” the municipality said. South African Weather Service forecaster Wisani Maluleke said the week ahead would be dominated by thunderstorm activities, with a 30% chance of these daily in the province. “Even though it’s a 30% chance, it doesn’t mean it won’t become severe. People still need to remain vigilant.”

Maluleke said that today, tomorrow and on Wednesday and Friday, the thunderstorms were expected in the afternoon, while showers were expected in the morning on Thursday.

He said thunderstorms could be accompanied by strong wind, hail and severe lightning.

Meanwhile, according to the provincial Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, 19 deaths have been confirmed since October 25.

Fatalities were due to lightning strikes, drowning or collapsed infrastructure.

KZN dams recorded significant rainfall last week with gauges in the south of Durban, Amanzimtoti, and three gauges in the Middle South Coast, namely Umzinto, Cragieburn and Mtwalume recordng the highest.

Over an eigh day period last week there was 163 mm of rain received at Amanzimtoti; 151 mm at Umzinto; 147 mm at Cragieburn and 141 mm at Mtwalume. "Rainfall received at these four measuring points over the past eight days already exceeds the average for the entire month of November. Two of the four dams in the South Coast System – EJ Smith and Umzinto – are already overflowing while the remaining two, Nungwane and Mhlabatshane, are at 97% and 59% respectively," Umgeni Water spokesman, Shami Harichunder said.

Daily News