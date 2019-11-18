On Saturday, the municipality urged bathers to exercise caution and follow lifeguards’ instructions to avoid drowning, as heavy rains raised water levels in rivers and dams.
“Swimming is only permitted within designated bathing areas, marked with red and yellow flagged beacons. Swimming hours are from 6am to 6.30 pm. Night swimming and the consumption of alcohol are strictly prohibited,” the municipality said.
South African Weather Service forecaster Wisani Maluleke said the week ahead would be dominated by thunderstorm activities, with a 30% chance of these daily in the province.
“Even though it’s a 30% chance, it doesn’t mean it won’t become severe. People still need to remain vigilant.”