The notorious Glebelands Hostel. PHOTOS: ANA

Durban - The latest murders at Glebelands Hostel are thought to be part of a pattern where violence escalates at the hostel before the trials of those accused of violence. This was according to Vusi Zweni, chairperson of Ubunye Bamahostela, which deals with hostel dwellers’ issues.

The latest murders came the night before eight men, including a policeman, were due to go on trial for murders and other crimes at the hostel.

At about 8pm on Sunday, residents reported gunshots from one of the old blocks at the hostel. It was later confirmed that two men were shot in the body and head and killed.

Zweni said the killings started last week with the death of a man who had intimate knowledge of violence at the hostel. He was killed in O section of the hostel.

Zweni said there needed to be an investigation as all those murdered had families, and they were breadwinners.

The violence comes after a satellite police station and daily police patrols were set up, and a public protector investigation was conducted which made damning findings against the municipality and the police.

The killings were publicised by Vanessa Burger, an activist involved in the fight to end hostel violence.

The murders have sparked outrage in the city.

Mary de Haas, a peace monitor, said she was not sure what caused the killings, but speculated that fights could have erupted over people not supporting the eight men due to go on trial today.

She said the killings were a setback after what seemed to be progress being made at the hostel, where more than 115 people had been killed since 2014.

“We were really hoping that the violence had reached its end,” De Haas said.

With the trial of the Glebelands eight now set to start tomorrow, De Haas said it was sad that “the main people” behind the murders - powerful politicians and municipal employees - had not been touched. She said it was just the hit men who were being arrested. What could help was for people to speak up, but this was difficult as even the hit men were afraid to spill the beans as they also might get killed, she said.

De Haas said it should be noted that the convictions secured so far were due to the work of police officers who went the extra mile and had to work with very few resources. With crime intelligence weak at the hostel, there was still potential for more violence, she said.

Community Safety and Liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda joined the chorus of condemnation. He called on police to arrest those behind the killings and urged community members to come forward with any information.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said cases of murder were opened.

Yesterday, in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the trial of the Glebelands eight was postponed to tomorrow so that some of the accused - who are seeking private legal representation - could resolve payment matters with their instructing attorney, Andile Dakela, and secure the services of an advocate.

Former police officer Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, 37, co-accused Eugene Wonderboy Hlophe, 45, and Khayelihle Mbuthuma, 28, had hired Dakela as their instructing attorney last year. However, Dakela told the court he had not been paid. The men were seeking the services of Durban advocate Jimmy Howse, who represented them in their failed bail bid last year. However, he was also not paid.

Additional reporting ANA





