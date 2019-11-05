The Durban High Court on Monday heard this evidence from Captain Sibusiso Zondo, who said he could not organise an attorney for Ebrahim as he did not have the contact details of the Legal Aid lawyer on standby.
“I informed him that he would be allocated one (an attorney) during his first appearance in court,” said Zondo.
He claimed that Ebrahim gave him permission to continue with the interview and obtain the statement without a legal representative present.
Ebrahim’s lawyer, advocate Jay Naidoo, argued it was unbelievable a suspect would still give a statement after requesting the services of a lawyer.