LETTER: As schools re-open 'I am literally placing my son’s life in your hands'

First, the teachers were due to return on Monday, and this was postponed to Thursday because many schools had not received their sanitisers and other essential items.

Will so much have changed by Thursday that all schools will have received their supplies? And will these supplies be sufficient for the children at each school?

What arrangements have been made for replenishment of these supplies, because they will surely run out at some point?

As the parent of a pupil in matric, I am anxious about his future. I would not like to see a year of his life wasted, but I would also not want to risk his life by sending him into an unsafe environment.

Better a year wasted than losing him forever, or him placing someone else’s life at risk by contracting the virus and passing it on.

I am relying on the unions, governing bodies and education department for an honest appraisal of the situation before Monday.

I am literally placing my son’s life in your hands.

Daily News

