LISTEN: Durban woman's terrifying WhatsApp voice note of house robbery 'saved' her life

Durban - A DURBAN North couple said a WhatsApp voice message they sent to their neighbourhood watch during a robbery on Wednesday saved their lives.

The couple, who did not want to be named, were at home when three armed men entered their property. Two weeks ago they had an attempted burglary and the garage door was damaged. They hired a neighbour to repair it, but while the neighbour was busy yesterday, the robbers struck. The wife said they held a gun to his head.

“I heard voices with an aggressive tone. My dogs were also growling. I went to check what was happening. A guy ran straight towards the house gate. He had a gun in his hand. He did not see me. He tried breaking open the gate. Two others interrogated my neighbour. They wanted to know who was in the house. He screamed ‘let the dogs out’. I panicked. I hid in the kitchen,” she said.

Her husband was in his room working with headphones on. Both hid in the room.

She sent a voice note to immediate neighbours and the local crime watch Umgeni Crime 1 WhatsApp Group.