.FILE PHOTO: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The cover provided by darkness during load shedding is making criminals bolder, resulting in increases in muggings, break-ins, hijackings and thefts from cars. This is according community policing forums in Durban, three of which said crime increased in their areas during load shedding, especially in the evenings.

Manser Akoo, chairperson of the Sydenham community policing forum (CPF), which also covers Claire Estate, Sherwood, Asherville and Springfield Park, said break-ins increased during load shedding.

“Criminals are aware that alarms become faulty and they take advantage. Residents also leave windows open because it is hot,” Akoo said.

He said residents should ensure their alarm systems were switched on, windows and driveway gates were closed, and advised that they should be in one area or room in the event of having to escape if there was an intruder.

Phoenix CPF chairperson Umesh Singh said his area had experienced an increase in house robberies, break-ins and thefts from cars.

“One of the contributing factors to the increase in crime is that lots of people go to bed early during load shedding.

“People can reduce this rise in crime by being awake during load shedding,” Singh said.

He said residents should also keep some lighting on to deter criminals.

uMlazi CPF member Muzi Biyase said load shedding made crime worse for the community.

“Due to the darkness there are a lot more muggings, house break-ins and car jackings in the area,” he said.

Biyase said people were being mugged on their way home from work because they returned when it was dark and the lights were out.

Where people would previously investigate and help on hearing gunshots, they do not go out anymore because of load shedding.

Biyase encouraged residents to keep in touch with the police and let them know of any crime that takes place.

Daily News