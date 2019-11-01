Walter created Arthas’s weapon, a 1.8m long hammer called Light’s Vengeance. Cosplay is a performance art in which participants wear costumes and fashion accessories to represent a specific character.
Walter said he wanted to get his cosplay design as close as possible to the new Warcraft 3 Reforged design.
Walter manages the family scaffolding hire business but makes time to create costumes.
He printed out a life-size image of Arthas from the game to his exact height. This was made up of A3 pages which Walter taped together and stuck to his wall.