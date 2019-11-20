Durban - HIPPOS are not an unusual sight in St Lucia, but residents are now complaining that the animals are wandering around the town in daylight hours, scaring people. The mammals are often seen on the roads in the town, which neighbours the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, and sometimes inside people’s properties.

Businessperson Phiwe Zungu said residents were used to hippos being close by. While they previously walked around at night, now they were moving around during the day and affecting their business. “The hippos have always been part of the community, but lately they have shown aggressive behaviour and they are scaring us.”

Zungu, who sells crafts, fruit and vegetables, said that in the past they kept their stock outside so that customers could see what they had. However, she had stopped sitting outside and selling her goods after a hippo charged her when her phone rang and she stood up to answer it. She said the hippo possibly felt challenged and started running towards her.

“The day I was almost attacked by the hippo I realised that they are really dangerous and it was not so long after that one of the hippos attacked and killed a man from the nearby community. It is not comfortable here any more. We have sat down with the Wetlands authorities and they said they will do something about these animals, but nothing has been done.”