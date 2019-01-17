Virginia Beach. Picture Netcare 911

Durban - A man was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the Virginia Beach in Durban North on Thursday. Shawn Herbst, Media Liaison Officer for Netcare 911 paramedics, said just after 10:30 am they received reports of a shooting in the Virginia Beach parking lot.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male had sustained an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. The man was assessed on scene by an Advanced life support paramedics. Sadly he was found to have no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene," Herbst said.

Circumstances leading up to the man allegedly taking his own life is currently unknown however the Durban North SAPS are on scene and will be investigating.

Detectives and forensic units are also on the scene. The area has been closed off.

The beach is a popular recreational spot for fishermen and bathers. The beach is alongside the Virginia Airport.

