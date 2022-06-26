Man killed in crash on the M4 heading into Durban

Durban — A man believed to be in his thirties was killed and a passenger was left injured when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed head-on into a concrete barrier. ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said one person was killed and another left with serious injuries in an accident on the M4 Durban-bound near Victoria Embankment just after 5am on Sunday morning.

Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find total carnage after a single vehicle had lost control and collided head-on into the concrete barrier. One person was killed and one injured after a vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier on the M4 Durban bound near the Victoria Embankment. Picture: ALS Paramedics Medical Services “The driver, a male believed to be in his thirties sustained major injuries and was severely entrapped in the wreckage. The man was quickly assessed. However, there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene before the jaws of life and other hydraulic tools were used to remove the body from the wreckage,” Jamieson said. He said a passenger from the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being rushed to a nearby Durban hospital for further treatment.

He said the events leading to the accident were unknown. However, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further. Police had not commented by the time of publication. Daily News