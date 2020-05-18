Man killed in yet another Sydenham Heights shooting

Durban - A shooting in Sydenham Heights at the weekend resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man, Jason Jacobus. KwaZulu-Natal Police spokesperson said on Saturday night three males were inside a vehicle entering the block of flats on Crouch Road when gunshots were fired at them. “Two passengers, both aged 25, sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention where a 25-year-old male succumbed to his injuries. A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at Sydenham police station for investigation,” she said. Last year, the area made headlines when a drug turf war broke as the “Capetonians” gang wanted to take over the turf. The turf war resulted in a spate of shootings in Sydenham Heights, which claimed the lives of Melvern “Malu” Trow, 39, Adam Venter, 32, and Chadley Thring, 19, among others.

Five suspects are currently in custody in connection with Venter’s murder after their arrest earlier this year.

Local Community Policing Forum (CPF) spokesperson Satish Dhupelia said they would be requesting a meeting with their cluster commander this week in an effort to discuss ways of ensuring the safety of residents as well as to stop the drug dealing.

“Since the start of the lockdown, there have been at least four other times when we have informed SAPS of shootings at Sydenham Heights. Last night's shooting resulted in the death of a person and two others wounded. As a CPF and representatives of the community we feel it is clearly beyond the capacity of Sydenham SAPS to put a stop to the violence and drug dealing that occurs at Sydenham. In the past, we have written to the Provincial Commissioner and National Commissioner seeking assistance,” he said.

Area councillor Charmaine Clayton said she had been to the hospital to see the two men who survived Sunday night’s shooting and she was disappointed to find that police had not yet taken statements from them.

“I have had 14 calls from concerned residents about the shootings. The general consensus in the community is that they have not seen any police presence. The community is angry that there has been yet another shooting at block B in Sydenham Heights,” she said.

