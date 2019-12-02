File picture: Supplied

Durban - Sibusiso “Sbu” Ncanana had been relaxing in his home with a friend, when a man came into his premises and accused him of having an affair with his girlfriend. Ncanana, 34, was then forced to accompany the man, accompanied by his friend, while denying that he knew the woman in question. According to the friend, an argument ensued between Ncanana and the man, who produced a gun and shot him in the head.

The man then pointed the gun at Ncanana’s friend, but the weapon jammed. The friend ran for his life, leaving Ncanana on the ground.

Happy Ncanana described her eldest brother’s death as senseless. “His friend told us that this man just walked in and demanded that he tell him what is going on between him and his girlfriend. My brother said he did not know his girlfriend, but this man forced him to go with him to the house, which he agreed to. But, on the way, he took another direction towards a nearby cliff and then shot him,” she said.

She said the man was fairly new to the community and he and her brother had never had contact or shared a friendship.