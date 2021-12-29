Mangosuthu University of Technology warns of fake email circulating on social media about residences and allowances

DURBAN - The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has distanced itself from an email circulating about student residences and allowances in central Durban that has caused panic. MUT is in uMlazi, south of Durban.

MUT said: “It has come to the attention of the executive management that an email with a forged vice-chancellor’s signature and the letterhead of the office of the vice-chancellor is purporting various untruths relating to some residences and allowances.” It further stated that the fake email alleged that the MUT executive management committee (EMC) met on December 27 and decided that: all semester students would receive their allowances on December 31; no annual students would be paid allowances for January 2022; and that Beach Hotel, Berea Court and Palmerstone Hotel would no longer be MUT residences. The fake email further advised that students who lived in the three residences mentioned above would be relocated to Sea Point Towers in Durban.

“What is even more disturbing is a claim that the executive management committee met to take such decisions. There has not been an EMC meeting since the university closed.” The university distanced itself from the fake email and advised students to ignore the fake email and its content. “As a university, we rely on you to not only identify fake news about our institution, but to also condemn such untruths.

As a responsible member of the MUT community, there is no doubt that you will not only correct the misinformation contained in the fake email, but you will also call out those who share the email in your respective virtual communities.” The university said it was unfortunate that social media was being misused to disrupt a well-deserved break by both staff and students. “We wish you all the best as you prepare for the New Year,” it said.