Durban - A MANOR Gardens family was disappointed by the lack of urgency and interest shown by the eThekwini Municipality’s water department after a burst pipe left their property covered in mud
Lesley Korte, 51, said although the property was extensively damaged, that was not as annoying as the poor response they received from the municipality.
“We’re very angry. The eThekwini Water Department did not respond, the Fire Department responded. Despite our phone calls, no plumber responded, even after being told it has been escalated,” Korte said.
He said the Fire Department came within an hour of being called. They located the valves and switched off the water, which meant their road had no water - and they also had to brave it through load shedding.
The pipe burst after midnight on Monday and the Korte family was woken up by muddy water pouring out of the bath and shower drains. There was also a river of water, mud and stones from the road pouring down their grass embankment, Korte said.