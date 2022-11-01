Message to His Majesty, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini

DR VUSI SHONGWE Your Majesty, my mind is tired because of the mentally gruelling week I have had penning pieces meant to be built up for the handing over of the certificate ceremony, as well as enlightening the nation about royalty, Zulu royalty, in particular.

It would, however, be irresponsible and remiss of me not to share with you what I learned from your father, His Majesty, King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, during the long hours we spent together discussing a myriad of issues. I would arrive at the palace at two in the afternoon and leave at three in the morning. What I learned from your gracious father is the importance of prayer. When he prayed, you would be forgiven to think God was on the other line somewhere in Gauteng. According to the former US president, Bill Clinton, “at the heart of leadership is communication between God and the leader. A leader must know God's purposes for a group before he can communicate with them.”

Upon receiving word of the exiled Jews’ distress, Nehemiah immediately asked God for discernment. In Nehemiah 1:4, it is written: “When I heard these things, I sat down and wept. For some days, I mourned and fasted and prayed before the God of heaven.” By praying and fasting before taking on such a monumental task, he was able to seek the counsel of the Almighty before embarking on the responsibility of assisting the Israelites.

Nehemiah realised that “prayer is a necessary leadership habit that enhances communication with God and secures vision for ministry.” Psalm 72 is a “royal psalm.” It was likely used at the installation of the Davidic king (James Limburg, Psalms, Westminster Bible Companion, Westminster John Knox, 2000, 241). It gives voice to the hope of the people that: a) their king will bring justice, righteousness, and shalom, particularly to the poor (vv. 1-4)

b) the king's reign will endure throughout all generations (vv. 5-7); c) all other kings will revere and serve him (vv. 10-11); and, d) the king will deliver his people from harm (vv. 12-14).

While the psalm may have been used at any or every installation of a king, it is more than a specific prayer at a specific time. It is an idealised portrait of the ideal king. This ruler will enact justice, righteousness, and shalom. This leader will deliver those in need. These are not trifling ideas. I sign off, Your Majesty, by sharing with you a powerful hymn penned by Charles Albert Tindley. It is called Stand By Me. No one will be by you when things become tough than the mighty King of Kings, God the Almighty. STAND BY ME

1. When the storms of life are raging, stand by me; (stand by me) When the storms of life are raging, stand by me. (stand by me)

When the world is tossing me like a ship upon the sea, thou who rulest wind and water, stand by me. (stand by me)

2. In the midst of tribulation, stand by me; (stand by me) in the midst of tribulation, stand by me. (stand by me) When the hosts of hell assail, and my strength begins to fail,

thou who never lost a battle, stand by me. (stand by me).

3. In the midst of faults and failures, stand by me; (stand by me) in the midst of faults and failures,

stand by me. (stand by me) When I've done the best I can, and my friends misunderstand,

thou who knowest all about me, stand by me. ( stand by me).

4. In the midst of persecution, stand by me; (stand by me) in the midst of persecution,

stand by me. (stand by me) When my foes in war array undertake to stop my way,

thou who rescued Paul and Silas, stand by me. (stand by me)

5. When I'm growing old and feeble, stand by me; (stand by me) when I'm growing old and feeble,

stand by me. (stand by me) When my life becomes a burden, and I'm nearing chilly Jordan,

O thou Lily of the Valley, stand by me. (stand by me). With the deepest respect, and God bless you.