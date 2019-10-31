Under cross-examination by defence advocate Jay Naidoo in the Durban High Court on Wednesday, Louw admitted posing as “Reyhana” when going to prison on September 2 last year to visit Ebrahim, and offering to pay his bail.
Ebrahim, who had been in custody since July 20, was granted bail of R2 500 in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on August 29, and before he could pay his own bail, Louw arrived at the prison and offered to pay bail for his release.
Louw said she had gone to prison because she wanted to speak to Ebrahim and get answers about her son.
Pressed about where she got the money to pay Ebrahim’s bail, as she had been fired from Emam Bux Food Emporium where she worked, she said she lied about wanting to pay the bail.