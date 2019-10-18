Zulu, social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and KZN department head Nokuthula Khanyile paid a surprise visit to the Sassa centre in Pinetown in response to reports of slow service delivery and mistreatment of the elderly.
Many in the queue, who had been there since early morning, said they were waiting for a form they could not get because staff told them their computers were off line.
Zoliswa Ntini, 36, said she was struggling to complete an affidavit to get her child’s social grant reinstated.
“I’ve been sent back again and again to redo the affidavit because they want me to write more information, but I’ve written all I know,” she said.