Mom of abandoned baby girl arrested, appears in court

Durban — The mother who abandoned her daughter earlier this week has been arrested and appeared in court. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the mother, 23, was arrested for child abandonment.

The incident was brought to the attention of media by Rusa earlier this week. Balram said the mother was arrested after she handed herself over to the police after a public outcry on social media platforms. The mother of the baby that was abandoned in Dawncrest on Monday handed herself over to the police and has appeared in court. Picture: Supplied/ Reaction Unit South Africa “The mother was charged and appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court today (Thursday) and was granted bail of R500.

“The matter has been adjourned to B Court on November 10,” Balram said. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “We can confirm that police arrested a 23-year-old woman for child abandonment and she appeared before the Verulam Magistrate’s Court today (Thursday).” On Monday, Rusa was called out to Oaklands Drive in Dawncrest, north of Durban, after a mango picker found a baby alongside a stream in the vicinity of a soccer field while picking mangoes. The temperature at the location was 28 degrees Celsius at the time of the discovery.

The mother of the baby that was abandoned in Dawncrest on Monday handed herself over to the police and has appeared in court. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa “Reaction officers responded and called in paramedics who examined the three-month-old girl and found her to be in good health. A female officer (from Rusa) changed and fed the crying baby with a bottle,” Balram said. He said an apology note found in the bag requested authorities be called in and the system had failed her when she attempted an abortion. She also asked not to be judged. No further details of the baby or the father were found on the note written in English. The letter read: “Hi, You might be wondering why I dumped my baby, don’t wonder, just help her if you can or call authorities but don’t judge me. I have spoken twice with social workers they delaying to assist. I know this looks bad but I had no option. The system is fragile and we can’t even abort safely anymore. Hospitals have strict rules.”

