According to police, the then unidentified body was discovered wrapped in a blanket and decomposing in bush at Umbogintwini, near eManzimtoti.
Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Sammy Mqadi was reported missing at the Bhekithemba police station in Umlazi and was last seen on September 20. Two men aged 26 and 32 were arrested last week for murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and theft. Gwala said the two appeared in the eManzimtoti Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
“A 32-year-old suspect was arrested for murder and the second suspect was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and theft after he was found in possession of Sammy Mqadi’s cellphone,” she said.
Gwala said the two led police to where the decomposed body was found on September 25.