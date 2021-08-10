More arrests for killings during unrest in Phoenix

DURBAN - NINE more people linked to murders that took place in Phoenix, north of Durban, during last month’s unrest are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The arrests were made over the weekend. Police continued to raid homes in Phoenix in search of firearms, looted goods, and those implicated in murder.

The total number of arrests was 31, said Police Minister Bheki Cele during his visits to Lamontville on Sunday. Cele said police were still “hot on the heels of the instigators”, which included some high-profile people. Among those arrested was a Phoenix businessman who was found with a gun allegedly used in a murder. Police also removed suspected stolen property from his home.

The nine are joining 22 others who were arrested and appeared in the same court last week. Among them are two Govender brothers, Dylan and Ned, as well as their neighbour, Jeetendra Jaikissoon. Dylan faced murder and attempted murder charges, while Ned and Jaikissoon both faced murder charges.

The three are accused of killing Mondli Majola, from Maoti in Inanda, and seriously injuring four people who were with the dead man. The three men appeared again on Friday, where their legal teams were expected to continue with the bail hearing, but the matter was postponed again to Thursday, to give the Govender brothers another chance to get legal representation. Police said 36 people, of whom 33 were black and three of Indian descent, were killed in Phoenix during last month’s violent protests and looting which rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.