Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Phoenix.

Durban - VACANT doctors’ posts have been advertised and interview processes have begun to address the shortage of doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Phoenix, said the provincial Department of Health. Dr Rishigen Viranna, MPL and DA KZN spokesperson on health, had claimed there was a severe shortage of doctors within the outpatients and casualty departments.

He said the shortage had reached crisis level. The DA was denied access to the hospital to conduct an oversight inspection on Monday.

The Daily News had previously reported that according to Parliament’s rules, oversight visits can only be conducted by a Parliament portfolio committee and not individual political parties.

The inspection comes after numerous complaints from both patients and the surrounding community, in particular when it comes to very long waiting periods at these departments.

“The grievances received by the DA include claims, mostly from senior citizens, that they’re forced to arrive at the hospital as early as 3am in the hope of receiving treatment the same day.

“Regrettably, even this doesn’t guarantee them medical treatment as waiting times in these two departments can approach eight to 10 hours. The result is that many patients are then told to return the next day,” Viranna said.

There have also been complaints that due to the overcrowding, security guards at the hospital were not able to allow new outpatients into the facility in the mornings as seats were still occupied by the previous day’s patients.

Viranna said the hospital treated an estimated 18000 patients monthly despite only being a 350-bed hospital.

According to sources within the hospital, the problems were due to five doctors leaving the family medicine department for training posts.

“This has left a dire situation with only two doctors available to patients within these two critical areas. Hospital management has apparently tried to manage the crisis with assistance from other departments. Certainly, this is not a long-term solution, given that the staffing issue will allegedly only be resolved at the very earliest next month,” Viranna said.

He appealed to the department to release all qualified doctors from district offices to treat patients in the outpatient department.

“Patient care must come first, before administrative duties.”

Ncamisile Nkwanyana, MPL and IFP spokesperson on health, said there was a critical shortage of nurses and doctors at all government hospitals.

Nkwanyana felt more money needed to be given to the department so more staff could be employed at hospitals. She said Mahatma Gandhi Hospital was one of the hospitals that should be placed on the priority list.

Health spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi said there were six permanent medical officers and five sessional medical officers in the family medicine department responsible for the hospital’s casualty.

“Vacant posts have been advertised and interview processes have begun. The imminent official opening of the Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Hospital will alleviate pressure on the hospital.”

