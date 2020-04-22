More than 100 South Africans stuck in Bali due to world-wide lockdown speak of their 'nightmare'

Durban - WHAT was supposed to be a happy time on tourist island Bali, in Indonesia, has turned out to be a nightmare for more than 100 South Africans who found themselves stuck in the country after countries around the world announced lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus. Those stuck in Bali said they had made numerous efforts to get the SA embassy to help them return home, but were being sent from pillar to post. The International Relations and Co-operation Department, however, said it was doing its best to get them home, but it was not easy as they were busy negotiating with the Indonesian government. Jody Spira, 35, from Cape Town, said she had gone there to work in December, but things changed when Indonesia imposed its lockdown. “I am really struggling. I had two small jobs keeping me afloat which unfortunately came to an end with immediate effect due to the current situation. Making ends meet is incredibly hard on a day-to-day basis. I am living in a small home that is empty, which I am now overdue in payment on.

“The owners have been giving me rice and fruit; otherwise it is trying to ration two-minute noodles,” she said.

Another South African, Julia Kerr Henkel, said they had not received formal communication from the Department of International Relations and Co-operation and had been very patient.

She said they were running out of money, medication and patience as they had been there for more than a month and wanted to know what the government’s plan to get them home was.

Kerr Henkel, a businesswoman based in Joburg, said it was difficult managing their emotional states daily.

“What makes people’s emotions go like a yo-yo is that they are running out of funds. Everything is closed here. People are running out of money and medication some are diabetics.

“We all want to go home. We have families waiting for us.”

Brandon Regnart from Port Elizabeth, who was on honeymoon with his wife Tammy, said he arrived on March 18. When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown, they called their travel agent to get them a flight home before the lockdown came into effect.

“To our surprise, the price of the ticket was R105000 per person for a one-way ticket. We waited for a few hours and the travel agent came back with another quote, which was just under R33000 each for a one-way flight.”

The flight could only leave on the morning of March 26 and land in Joburg on the 27th. However, with the lockdown going into effect at midnight on the 27th, the flight was cancelled. Regnart said they had reached out to Dirco and the embassy in Indonesia, but had not received any help.

Dirco ministerial spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said they were aware of the problem being faced by South Africans in Indonesia and were trying to find a way to get them back home.

