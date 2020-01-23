According to the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the “most wanted” 32-year-old suspect was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and 30 rounds of ammunition when he was apprehended on the Berea.
“The suspect was wanted for theft of motor vehicles and for murder and robbery committed at uMhlali, Montclair, Msunduzi, Mpumalanga, Inchanga and Durban central. He is set to appear in court soon and is suspected to be linked to many taxi-related incidents in the province,” she said.
Mbele said the man was a suspect in the following murders last year:
The killing of 29-year-old taxi owner Dustin Pillay, shot dead in Shakaskraal on September 23. Two occupants of a white Jeep opened fire at Pillay. Twenty-nine-year-old Mfanufikile Dlamini was also recently arrested in connection with the killing and has appeared in court.