Murder of prosecutor outside Durban court worrying, NPA head Shamila Batohi says as she calls on cops to speed up investigation

DURBAN - The National Prosecuting Authority expressed its concern after Pietermaritzburg Regional Court prosecutor Lonwabo Booi was gunned down outside Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where he was due to finalise a part-heard matter. National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Shamila Batohi condemned the killing of a prosecutor on duty in the strongest terms.

“The increase in attacks on those fighting for justice in our country should concern all of us. We need to significantly improve the protection of criminal justice officials, whistle-blowers and witnesses in South Africa. The rule of law depends on it. The future of our country depends on it. And we owe to these brave men and women. This will require a multi-stakeholder effort driven by government; and time is not on our side,” Batohi said. The NDPP assured all prosecutors that their safety remained the utmost priority for the NPA. Additional security measures would be implemented on a case-by-case basis as the need arises. The NDPP also said it trusts that the investigation will be prioritised and that those responsible for this horrendous crime will be brought to justice.

Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, advocate Elaine Zungu, said Booi's killing while he was on duty was a tragic event that must be taken very seriously by all South Africans. It’s an attack on the rule of law, and the dedicated colleagues who risk their lives to uphold it. “We convey our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Booi and he will be dearly missed. May his soul rest in peace,” Zungu said. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said a case of murder was opened for investigation at Umlazi SAPS.

Naicker said the prosecutor was gunned down at 9am while driving his vehicle along Solo Road in uMlazi. “While he was about to enter the court, a vehicle with unknown suspects jammed his vehicle. Two males alighted from their vehicle and fired several shots toward him and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle,” Naicker said. “He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the upper body and was declared dead at the scene,” Naicker said.