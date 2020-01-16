New charge added for Zinhle Muthwa murder suspect









The man arrested in connection with the murder of Zinhle Muthwa, 29, whose battered body was found after she went missing in New Germany on New Year’s Eve was due in court on Thursday. DURBAN - A Durban Metro Police constable charged with Zinhle Muthwa’s murder abandoned his bail application at the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Constable Ndumiso Simiso Khumalo,30, now also faces charges of defeating the ends of justice where it's alleged that he pasted a fake number licence over his real one in an effort to evade arrest. Inside court state prosecutor, S. Nhlanhla asked an official to let the packed courtroom know of the delay. "I've been asked to let you know that we are waiting for the accused to arrive. We can not start without him. He is coming from Westville when he arrives he will arrive with the investigating officer and then we will start". Khumalo’s bail application had been meant to be heard on Monday however media reports were that it had to be postponed due to the lack of available magistrates at the court.

Inside the packed court room Khumalo's relatives have been seated separate from Muthwa's. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi / African News Agency





As the application continues inside court, outside the IFP Women’s Brigade picket holding placard calling for Khumalo not to be granted bail.

Inside the packed court room Khumalo's relatives have been seated separate from Muthwa's.

It’s alleged that Khumalo and Muthwa had been broken up for three months but still spoke to each other often.

On the day Muthwa went missing, 31 December, it is alleged that she jumped into a car which looked like Khumalo’s but the vehicle had an Empangeni registration plate on it. After leaving the guest House where she was employed, her body was found on New Year’s Day next to a road in the Ndaya Reserve.

Daily News