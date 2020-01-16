DURBAN - A Durban Metro Police constable charged with Zinhle Muthwa’s murder abandoned his bail application at the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
Constable Ndumiso Simiso Khumalo,30, now also faces charges of defeating the ends of justice where it's alleged that he pasted a fake number licence over his real one in an effort to evade arrest.
Inside court state prosecutor, S. Nhlanhla asked an official to let the packed courtroom know of the delay.
"I've been asked to let you know that we are waiting for the accused to arrive. We can not start without him. He is coming from Westville when he arrives he will arrive with the investigating officer and then we will start".
Khumalo’s bail application had been meant to be heard on Monday however media reports were that it had to be postponed due to the lack of available magistrates at the court.