The CBD Community Policing Forum (CPF) said young people who did not understand city life often became the targets of criminals in the first few months of each year.
CPF spokesperson Rajay Soojay said: “These young people from rural and other areas are innocent and don’t know how to see the bad in people. Criminals study and analyse these youngsters and can see who they can target. They might be mugged or worse. The major problem is the drug lords or dealers who sit around students’ accommodation, targeting vulnerable youth to get them into dealing or using drugs.”
Soojay said the CPF and law enforcement agencies could not make arrests without evidence or dealers being caught red-handed with drugs.
“We can’t arrest people who are sitting next to the road throughout the night, because they are just sitting. We might have suspicions that they might be dealing, but we don’t have evidence. We can only urge the students not to get fooled by them.”